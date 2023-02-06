TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

217 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

