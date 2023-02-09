TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 400 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather