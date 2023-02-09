TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from

20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to

Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather