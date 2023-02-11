TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

319 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

