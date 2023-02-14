TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

421 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST This Afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, Until 6 AM CST This Morning.

For the Small Craft Advisory, 6 AM to 4 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts to 30 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

_____

