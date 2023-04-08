TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 106 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds have dropped below Small Craft Advisory criteria, therefore the Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather