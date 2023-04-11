TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 855 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM... Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM... The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather