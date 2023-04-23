TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

359 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO NOON CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Coastal waters from

Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from

Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to noon CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

