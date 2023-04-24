TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 305 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather