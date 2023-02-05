TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

307 FPUS54 KMAF 050821

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-052100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-052100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-052100-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-052100-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-052100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

121 AM MST Sun Feb 5 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 70 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows

around 30. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ271-052100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 /121 AM MST Sun Feb 5 2023/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of

snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-052100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-052100-

Eastern Culberson County-

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-052100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ075-052100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-052100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ278-052100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-052100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers.

Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-052100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-052100-

Chinati Mountains-

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-052100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ282-052100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ280-052100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ281-052100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

221 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

