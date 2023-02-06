TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ 704 FPUS54 KMAF 060836 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-062100- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-062100- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-062100- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-062100- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-062100- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ270-062100- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 136 AM MST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows around 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ271-062100- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 \/136 AM MST Mon Feb 6 2023\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST \/7 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ272-062100- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ273-062100- Eastern Culberson County- 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ274-062100- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ075-062100- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ082-062100- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ278-062100- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ277-062100- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ276-062100- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ275-062100- Chinati Mountains- 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ279-062100- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ282-062100- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ280-062100- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ281-062100- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather