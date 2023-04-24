TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-241530-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-241530-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-241530-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle

this morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ063-069-070-241530-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-241530-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-241530-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

131 AM MDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-241530-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 /131 AM MDT Mon Apr 24 2023/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-241530-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-241530-

Eastern Culberson County-

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ274-241530-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-241530-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-241530-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-241530-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ277-241530-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ276-241530-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ275-241530-

Chinati Mountains-

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ279-241530-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ282-241530-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-241530-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ281-241530-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

231 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

