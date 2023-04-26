TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

499 FPUS54 KMAF 260728

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-262100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ045-046-050-051-262100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-262100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-262100-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ068-069-262100-

Crane-Upton-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, and Rankin

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ063-070-262100-

Glasscock-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Windy,

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ273-262100-

Eastern Culberson County-

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-262100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-262100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy blowing dust. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-262100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-262100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

128 AM MDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas

of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-262100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 /128 AM MDT Wed Apr 26 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of blowing

dust. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-262100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-262100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-262100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy

and cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-262100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-262100-

Chinati Mountains-

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-262100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with

lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-262100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy

with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-262100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with

lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-262100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy

with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

