550 FPUS54 KOUN 310840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

TXZ086-311600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-311600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then sleet, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-311600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight,

then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain, sleet likely with a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-311600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance

of sleet after midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet

this morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-311600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight,

then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-311600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-311600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight,

then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-311600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

