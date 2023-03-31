TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023 _____ 792 FPUS54 KOUN 310801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 TXZ086-311600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ083-311600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ084-311600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ087-311600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ085-311600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ088-311600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ089-311600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ090-311600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$