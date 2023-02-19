TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

_____

084 FPUS54 KSJT 190938

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

TXZ127-200045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-200045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-200045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-200045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-200045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-200045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-200045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ099-200045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ049-200045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-200045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-200045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-200045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-200045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-200045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-200045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-200045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-200045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-200045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-200045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-200045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-200045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-200045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-200045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ078-200045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

