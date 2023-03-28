TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

_____

242 FPUS54 KSJT 280850

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

TXZ127-290000-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ072-290000-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-290000-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ054-290000-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-290000-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-290000-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-290000-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ099-290000-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-290000-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ113-290000-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy and not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-290000-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-290000-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ064-290000-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-290000-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-290000-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-290000-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ071-290000-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-290000-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-290000-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ076-290000-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-290000-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ168-290000-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ170-290000-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-290000-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather