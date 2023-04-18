TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

_____

512 FPUS54 KSJT 180852

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

TXZ127-190000-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-190000-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-190000-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-190000-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-190000-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-190000-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-190000-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-190000-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-190000-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-190000-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-190000-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-190000-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-190000-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-190000-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-190000-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-190000-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ071-190000-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy and not

as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-190000-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ155-190000-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-190000-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ077-190000-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-190000-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-190000-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-190000-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

352 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

