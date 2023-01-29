TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ 933 FPUS54 KSHV 290911 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 TXZ096-291715- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ108>111-291715- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-126-291715- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-125-291715- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-137-291715- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ138-151-291715- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ149-150-291715- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ152-165-291715- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-291715- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 311 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$