TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

TXZ112-301730-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain or
areas of freezing drizzle or a slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ096-301730- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle or a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-301730- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle or a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain likely, mainly in the evening. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-125-301730- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle or a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ126-138-301730- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-301730- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle this morning. A chance of rain or freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ137-150-301730- Gregg-Rusk- Including the cities of Longview and Henderson 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain this morning. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of freezing rain. Little if any ice accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-301730- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain this morning. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ151-153-301730- Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Carthage and Center 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ152-165-301730- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ166-167-301730- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 331 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle or a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.

$$