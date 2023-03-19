TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

Red River-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Franklin-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Titus-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Morris-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha

and Omaha

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Camp-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cass-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City

and Queen City

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Marion-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Upshur-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wood-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Smith-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gregg-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Harrison-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Panola-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rusk-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cherokee-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Angelina-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nacogdoches-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Shelby-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

San Augustine-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sabine-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

