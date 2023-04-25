TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 166 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 753 PM CDT TUE APR 25 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN STONEWALL SWISHER WHEELER BROWN CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN FISHER HASKELL JONES NOLAN RUNNELS SHACKELFORD TAYLOR THROCKMORTON ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FISHER COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NOLAN AND NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES... At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Butman, or 7 miles south of Trent, moving southeast at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR NORTHEAST NOLAN AND WESTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Merkel, Trent and Camp Butman. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 257 and 272. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN HUTCHINSON AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES... At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Lake Meredith, or 15 miles west of Borger, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford, Lake Meredith and Pringle. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather