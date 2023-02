WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

705 PM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Snow has ended in the southwestern Texas Panhandle. Be alert for

potential lingering slick spots if out driving this evening.

