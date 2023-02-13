WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 603 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates and possible warnings. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather