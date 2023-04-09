WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

938 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Roberts

and southwestern Hemphill Counties through 1015 AM CDT...

At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles south of Lora, or 6 miles east of Miami, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lora.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3562 10062 3571 10063 3587 10037 3562 10028

TIME...MOT...LOC 1438Z 243DEG 18KT 3568 10053

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

