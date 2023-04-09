WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

247 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Armstrong, northeastern Randall, southwestern Carson and southeastern

Potter Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles east of Amarillo, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and up to nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo and Washburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3512 10187 3527 10186 3532 10144 3502 10150

TIME...MOT...LOC 1947Z 279DEG 20KT 3520 10177

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

