WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1002 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Widespread dense fog has largely dissipated Monday morning across

the southwestern and south central Texas Panhandles. Please drive

carefully if you encounter any localized remaining fog.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather