WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of

Hartley, or 17 miles south of Dalhart, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Hartley and Channing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Caldwell and southern Bastrop Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southwest of Rosanky, or 13 miles east of Lockhart, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bastrop, Smithville, Cedar Creek, Rosanky, Wyldwood, Camp Swift,

Upton, Phelan, Delhi, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Rockne,

Watterson, Red Rock, Buescher State Park, Taylorsville, Togo, Tilmon,

String Prairie and Alum Creek.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2973 9742 2980 9760 3020 9746 3005 9703

2979 9732

TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 218DEG 26KT 2981 9746

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

