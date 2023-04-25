WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

819 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES...

At 819 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanford, or 10

miles northwest of Borger, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

