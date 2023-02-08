WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

402 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Gillespie,

central Llano and northwestern Burnet Counties through 500 AM CST...

At 401 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, or 16 miles south of Llano, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Burnet, Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Buchanan Lake

Village, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Enchanted Rock State

Natural Area, Bluffton, Stolz, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Oxford and

Tow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3084 9810 3043 9874 3054 9889 3092 9860

3093 9842 3094 9841 3096 9845 3098 9844

3101 9846 3103 9844

TIME...MOT...LOC 1001Z 222DEG 31KT 3052 9875

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather