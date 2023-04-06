WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 352 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Bastrop and Lee. The heaviest rain has ended, although additional storms may bring up to an additional inch of rain in the next few hours. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather