WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

819 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Atascosa, Gonzales, Karnes and Wilson.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to brief

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours indicate widespread 2

to 5 inches of rain have fallen over the area. With soils

becoming saturated, any additional rainfall will likely

result in rapid runoff.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Gonzales, Kenedy, Karnes City, Poth, Kosciusko, Campbellton,

Nixon, Waelder, Falls City, Smiley, Gillett, Pandora,

Cestohowa, Cheapside, Ecleto, Sample, Bebe, Wrightsboro,

Paweleville and Helena.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

