AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 819 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Atascosa, Gonzales, Karnes and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to brief heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours indicate widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain have fallen over the area. With soils becoming saturated, any additional rainfall will likely result in rapid runoff. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Gonzales, Kenedy, Karnes City, Poth, Kosciusko, Campbellton, Nixon, Waelder, Falls City, Smiley, Gillett, Pandora, Cestohowa, Cheapside, Ecleto, Sample, Bebe, Wrightsboro, Paweleville and Helena. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.