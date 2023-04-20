WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Uvalde County in south central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blewett, or

13 miles west of Uvalde, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Uvalde, Knippa, Uvalde Estates, Blewett and Cline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

Lampasas County in central Texas...

* At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near the Colorado

Bend State Park, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Kempner, Colorado Bend State Park, Lometa,

Izoro, Rumley, Adamsville and Nix.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL BANDERA...SOUTHEASTERN KERR AND WESTERN KENDALL

COUNTIES...

At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Verde, or

near Bandera, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Medina, Boerne, Comfort, Bandera, Walnut Grove, Camp Verde, Pipe

Creek, Welfare, Nelson City, Center Point, Kronkosky State Natural

Area and Waring.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

county, Fannin.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bonham, Leonard, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Trenton, Dodd

City, Bonham State Park, Randolph, Ladonia, Bailey, Pecan

Gap, Windom, Gober, Cotton Center, Bug Tussle, Ely, Dial and

Nobility.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Bell, Coryell and McLennan Co. in Central Texas

* WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT.

the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible.

Waco, Temple, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway,

McGregor, Morgan's Point Resort, Lorena, Troy, Bruceville-

Eddy, Moody, Crawford, Mother Neff State Park, Fort Gates,

Belton Lake, Lake Waco, Oglesby, South Mountain and Whitson.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

