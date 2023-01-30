WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 429 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...A SURGE OF ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES TODAY WITH VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND LOW WIND CHILLS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... A strong cold front of Arctic origin is forecast to move slowly through Deep South Texas today moving offshore the lower coast after sunset. Temperatures steadily fall into the 40s over the northern ranchlands by late this afternoon with the Rio Grande Valley seeing temperatures dropping below 50 degrees overnight. Arctic high pressure will continue to build south through midweek with moderate northwest to north winds allowing for temperatures to fall well below normal remaining in the upper 30s to mid 40s through Wednesday. Wind chill or "feel like" temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 35 degrees through Thursday morning. Residents of Deep South Texas are urged to prepare for colder conditions and take necessary precautions. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather