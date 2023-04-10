WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 437 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, La Joya City Hall, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, Cuevitas, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Abram-Perezville, Ann Richards Middle School, Mcallen and Havana. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather