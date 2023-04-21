WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

441 PM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO AND

WESTERN CAMERON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

Deep South Texas.

