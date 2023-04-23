WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 142 PM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for Deep South Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CAMERON COUNTY... At 141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 43 miles northeast of Beach Access Six to near Boca Chica Beach to 18 miles southeast of Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, moving south at 35 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR SOUTHEAST CAMERON COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include... Los Fresnos, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, Los Indios, Southmost, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville, La Paloma, Cameron Park and Laureles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO AND SOUTHWESTERN STARR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS BEE BROOKS CALHOUN CAMERON DUVAL GOLIAD HIDALGO JIM HOGG JIM WELLS KENEDY KLEBERG LA SALLE LIVE OAK MCMULLEN NUECES REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO STARR VICTORIA WEBB WILLACY ZAPATA ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY... At 143 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Port Of Brownsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Port Of Brownsville, Brownsville and Pedro Benevides County Park. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 144 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Lyford, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Lasara, Sebastian, Hargill, Faysville, San Manuel, Linn, San Perlita, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School, Lyford City Hall, Raymondville Golf Course, Raymondville Fire Station and Raymondville High School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather