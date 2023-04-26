WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 142 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ARE OCCURRING ACROSS DEEP SOUTH TEXAS AND THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY THIS MORNING... Current observations are showing fog reducing visibilities to between 1 and 3 miles, with isolated pockets of dense fog reducing the visibility to less than one half of a mile. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed. Use caution if traveling, as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Haskell County in west central Texas... Northeastern Jones County in west central Texas... Northwestern Shackelford County in west central Texas... Southwestern Throckmorton County in west central Texas... * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 145 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Stamford Marina, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Haskell, northeastern Jones, northwestern Shackelford and southwestern Throckmorton Counties, including the following locations... Big Country Baptist Assembly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather