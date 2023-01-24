WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 603 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. A moderate risk of rip currents will continue overnight into Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A moderate risk of rip currents will continue overnight into Wednesday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather