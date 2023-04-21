WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 156/157

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CORPUS CHRISTI TX

447 AM CDT FRI APR 21 2023

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 157 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH TEXAS

GOLIAD VICTORIA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GOLIAD AND VICTORIA.

THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 157 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THE WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

ARANSAS CALHOUN REFUGIO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FULTON, KAMAY, MAGNOLIA BEACH,

MCFADDIN, PORT LAVACA, REFUGIO, ROCKPORT, AND WOODSBORO.

BEE LIVE OAK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEEVILLE, GEORGE WEST,

AND THREE RIVERS.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 157 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

SAN PATRICIO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARANSAS PASS, INGLESIDE, MATHIS,

PORTLAND, SINTON, AND TAFT.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FORT BEND COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for

southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN GALVESTON...NORTHEASTERN BRAZORIA AND SOUTHEASTERN

HARRIS COUNTIES...

At 447 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Northshore to Clear Lake to League City, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Pasadena, eastern Pearland, League City, western Baytown, Texas City,

Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La

Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Galena Park, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah,

South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

