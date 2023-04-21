WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 156/157 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CORPUS CHRISTI TX 447 AM CDT FRI APR 21 2023 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 157 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH TEXAS GOLIAD VICTORIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GOLIAD AND VICTORIA. THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 157 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THE WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES ARANSAS CALHOUN REFUGIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FULTON, KAMAY, MAGNOLIA BEACH, MCFADDIN, PORT LAVACA, REFUGIO, ROCKPORT, AND WOODSBORO. BEE LIVE OAK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEEVILLE, GEORGE WEST, AND THREE RIVERS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 157 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY SAN PATRICIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARANSAS PASS, INGLESIDE, MATHIS, PORTLAND, SINTON, AND TAFT. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FORT BEND COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GALVESTON...NORTHEASTERN BRAZORIA AND SOUTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES... At 447 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northshore to Clear Lake to League City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Pasadena, eastern Pearland, League City, western Baytown, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Galena Park, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather