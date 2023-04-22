WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1040 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.07 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning to a crest of 22.8 feet late Sunday night into Monday morning. It will then gradually decrease throughout the day Monday and is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 11.1 Sat 10 am 20.5 22.7 19.9 19.0 19.1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather