WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 836 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Significant icing possible due to freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will be possible, particularly in North Texas. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and south central Texas. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially Monday night through Tuesday. Plan on icy bridges and some slippery roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tuesday will have the most significant impacts to travel. If you don't have to travel on Tuesday, make plans to stay off area roads. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant impacts to travel due to snow, sleet, or ice accumulations. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.