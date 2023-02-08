WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

931 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Coryell, southeastern Lampasas and northwestern Bell Counties through

1000 AM CST...

At 929 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kempner, or near Copperas Cove, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Fort Hood, Kempner, Fort Gates,

Belton Lake, Maxdale, Leon Junction, Topsey, Mound, Flat, The Grove,

Pidcoke and King.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3104 9791 3103 9808 3146 9787 3142 9766

3128 9750 3096 9786

TIME...MOT...LOC 1529Z 213DEG 52KT 3104 9796

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather