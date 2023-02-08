WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

944 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

North Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Lamar

Counties.

South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...South Sulphur River Near Cooper.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur

along the river reach. A few rural roads will be flooded. Moderate

flooding will occur on farm and ranch land adjacent to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5

feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late

tomorrow morning.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

* WHERE...North Sulphur River Near Cooper.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the

river. Agriculture and livestock near the river will be impacted.

- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 32.8 feet.

- Flood stage is 30.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0

tonight.

