TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

213 AM MST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Eastern slopes of mountains may see

stronger gusts. Winds remain breezy through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, Southern

Tularosa Basin, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. In Texas,

Eastern/Central El Paso County County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts possible along eastern slopes

through Monday night.

_____

