TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

259 PM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS LEAD TO CHANCES FOR

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

055, 056, 111, AND 112...

* WIND... West winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity values from 10 to 15 percent

during strongest winds.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located east of the Rio Grande Valley.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

