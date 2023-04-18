TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

229 PM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND

EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST

TEXAS...

Dry, west flow behind developing surface low pressure across the

Colorado, New Mexico Plains will lead to increased wind speeds

this afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon. Critical fire

weather conditions will occur with relative humidity falling to 5

to 10 percent across the majority of New Mexico and west Texas.

Warm daytime temperatures will destabilize the near-surface

atmosphere, leading to high mixing heights and strong ventilation.

West-southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected today, with

slightly stronger conditions Wednesday evening..

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT

WEDNESDAY FOR WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso TX/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREAS...Southwest and South Central New Mexico and

Far West Texas.

* 20 FOOT WINDS...For Tuesday, west-southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph. For Wednesday, west winds of 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

