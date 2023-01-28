WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

851 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Wharton and

Brazoria Counties.

For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 18.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 AM CST Saturday was 18.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late

tonight.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.8 feet on 04/06/1992.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 18.7 Sat 8 am CST 17.9 15.0 12.5

