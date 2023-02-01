WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

641 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and

Brazoria Counties.

For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 645 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 PM CST Wednesday was 19.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

Friday morning and continue falling to 11.1 feet Monday

evening.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

19.1 feet on 02/05/2005.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 19.1 Wed 6 pm CST 18.7 16.9 14.5

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

- At 6:31 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.7 feet.

ending at 6:31 PM CST Wednesday was 24.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 25.6 feet Sunday

morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Wed 6 pm CST 25.0 25.2 25.5

* WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas

near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water.

- At 5:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 27.0 feet.

ending at 5:45 PM CST Wednesday was 27.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.1

feet just after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

Pine Island Bayou

Sour Lake 25.0 27.0 Wed 5 pm CST 27.1 27.1 27.1

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Village Creek Near Kountze.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water covers low spots on Willard Lake

Road and Village Creek Road near Lumberton.

- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.

ending at 6:30 PM CST Wednesday was 17.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5

feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage

early Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Village Creek

Kountze 17.0 17.1 Wed 6 pm CST 17.5 17.3 16.8

