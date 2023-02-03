WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

733 PM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Brazoria and

Fort Bend Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the San Bernard River near Boling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet

Wednesday evening.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 17.8 Fri 6 pm CST 16.0 14.2 12.3

