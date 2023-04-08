WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 910 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Middle Yegua Creek near Dime Box affecting Lee and Burleson Counties. Davidson Creek near Lyons affecting Washington and Burleson Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Davidson Creek near Lyons. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet late this morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Davidson Creek Lyons 16.0 15.2 Sat 8 am CDT 14.8 11.7 8.9 the Middle Yegua Creek near Dime Box. - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4 feet this afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Middle Yegua Creek Dime Box 10.0 6.2 Sat 8 am CDT 7.8 5.9 4.3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather